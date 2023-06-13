Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,328,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 251,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 172,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $274.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.