MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

