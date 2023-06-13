Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

GIS opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.