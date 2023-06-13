Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %
GIS opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
