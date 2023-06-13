Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 154,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,000. State Street comprises 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street Stock Performance

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

