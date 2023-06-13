Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,967 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

