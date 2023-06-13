30,550 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. SBA Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 106,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 122,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.06.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

