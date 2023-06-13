Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,378 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $82,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

