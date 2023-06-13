SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

