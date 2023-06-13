Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,917,000 after buying an additional 3,034,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

