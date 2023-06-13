Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 263,928 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.28% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $103,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Shares of AU stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

