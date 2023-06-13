800 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $627.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.64.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.