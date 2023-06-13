Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 261,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

