SG3 Management LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,526,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBNY stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

