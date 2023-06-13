Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

