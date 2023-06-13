Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 122,000 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. Mobileye Global accounts for about 1.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

