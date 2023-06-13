Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,994,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after buying an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

