AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 901,069 NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 901,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.64% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 227,454 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

Shares of NAOV opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 170.17% and a negative net margin of 359.91%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. The firm’s products include UroShield and PainShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Australia, India, Israel, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

