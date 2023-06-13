SG3 Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,000 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,045 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,135,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,276,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 902,765 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
