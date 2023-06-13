Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $221,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expedia Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 353,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

