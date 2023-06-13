Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,671 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,671 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.