Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $192.87 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 954.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of TransDigm Group worth $192,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,021 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $806.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $775.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.