Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $126,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferguson by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

