Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,166 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $89,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

EL stock opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

