Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

ULTA opened at $424.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

