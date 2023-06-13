Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 215,208 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $81,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,353 shares of company stock worth $21,732,748. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

