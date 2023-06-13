Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.81. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

