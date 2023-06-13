Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. BorgWarner accounts for about 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.