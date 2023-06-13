Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Bunge worth $77,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BG opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.