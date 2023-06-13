Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

HAIN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.