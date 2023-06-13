Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.