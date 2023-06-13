Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,504,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IJK opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
