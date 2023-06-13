Family Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after buying an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.49. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

