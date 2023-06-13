Family Management Corp Acquires 98,725 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

