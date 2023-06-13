Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

Shares of CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

