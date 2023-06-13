Family Management Corp Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,994,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
