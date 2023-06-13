Family Management Corp Sells 832 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Family Management Corp lowered its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 695,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.