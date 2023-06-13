Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 60,014 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.