Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.09 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,790,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,415.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,574.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.