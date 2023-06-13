Advisor Partners II LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

