Advisor Partners II LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,426,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.