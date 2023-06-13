Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,931 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

