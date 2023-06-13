iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 676,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,567,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,608 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

