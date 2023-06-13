Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

