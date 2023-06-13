Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $362.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.66 and its 200-day moving average is $344.28. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.