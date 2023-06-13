Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.78. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

