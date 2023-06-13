Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day moving average of $321.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

