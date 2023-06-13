Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 2,155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

