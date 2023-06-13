Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 858 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

