BMO Capital Markets Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

