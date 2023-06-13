Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $475.43 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $477.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.54 and a 200 day moving average of $396.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

